Last call: Dantanna’s closing its original location at Lenox Square

ATLANTA — A popular Buckhead sports bar and restaurant will be closing its doors after more than 20 years.

The last call for Dantanna’s Buckhead will be this Saturday after the college football conference championship games.

The owners thanked its customers for “countless memories, friendships and experiences” over the years.

“It is humbling to look back now and reflect that our amazing team has provided millions of great experiences. With absolute sincerity, we thank our friends, guests, and amazing team members who have defined Dantanna’s culture of hospitality which built and inspired our guests’ loyalty,” the owners wrote on Instagram.

The Buckhead bar and restaurant by Lenox Square first opened in 2003 and became known for its steak and seafood. Dantanna’s expanded to a location at the CNN Center in downtown Atlanta, which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Dantanna’s owners did not say why the restaurant will be closing, but said the decision was made with a heavy heart.

