Dangerous heat won’t stop these metro Atlanta high school marching bands

Dangerous heat, but metro Atlanta high school marching bands are still practicing. They’re taking precautions, but the heat isn’t stopping them.

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It is day two of band camp at Redan High School and band director Lorenzo Moore has 30 years leading the Redan Blue Thunder Marching Band’s band camp.

“This is very important to the first game, to make sure the kids know how to march, make sure the kids know how to play, how to dance and play, maintain their balance, learn the first maneuver, so they can do the routines on the field,” explained Director Moore.

And in the heat of summer, he knows the best practices to keep everyone safe.

“Come outside, take a water break, go back inside, kind of rotate and keep the kids moving in and out,” explained Moore. “Proper diet fruit vegetable that kind of thing and make sure they get a good night’s rest.”

Miles away at St. Pius X High Catholic High School, they’re on week three of practices. And they’ve had some time to acclimate.

“They could be more acclimated, but we’ve got to watch it. We’ve got some limits and some levels," said St. Pius Director Mike Dana.

On day with a heat advisory, they made the best of a day inside, instead of marching on the pavement.

“It’s supposed to feel like 105. We don’t need anybody passing out or feeling sick. We can still get stuff done inside,” said Dana."

At Redan, even on the hottest days, Director Moore is working to keep students hydrated so they don’t miss a beat.

“Very smart students and I enjoy working with them even in the heat,” said Moore.

Dekalb County schools, sent out their weather guidelines once again yesterday as they work to keep everyone safe.

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