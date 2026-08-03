Cumming officer, US veteran’s infant son to begin chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant

CUMMING, Ga. — The community is coming together to support a Cumming police officer and his family after their 4-month-old son was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder and now faces chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officer Tim Fausti, a U.S. veteran and the new school resource officer at Horizon Christian Academy, and his wife are preparing for what doctors say will be a year-long battle for their son, Gavin.

According to a fundraiser created on the family’s behalf, Gavin was born with Fanconi anemia, a rare disorder that affects the body’s ability to produce healthy blood cells. The condition has already led to early pre-leukemic changes and abnormal tumor cells in his bone marrow.

Doctors say Gavin’s best chance of stopping the disease from progressing is to undergo chemotherapy followed by a bone marrow transplant.

The treatment is expected to be physically demanding. Chemotherapy will severely weaken Gavin’s immune system, leaving him highly vulnerable to infections and increasing his risk of serious complications, including organ failure. The family is also hoping a compatible bone marrow donor can be found for the transplant.

Gavin is expected to remain hospitalized for six to eight weeks during the transplant process. Afterward, he will spend approximately 100 days at the Ronald McDonald House so his transplant team can continue to closely monitor his recovery.

During Gavin’s hospitalization and recovery, Officer Fausti and his wife will divide their time between the hospital and home while remaining separated from their son until he is cleared to stay at the Ronald McDonald House.

A fundraiser has been established to help ease the financial burdens while Gavin undergoes chemotherapy, receives a bone marrow transplant and continues his recovery.

Family members and friends are also asking the community to keep Gavin and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers as he begins his fight.

To donate to the fundraiser, please visit this link.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group