Man hit with gun during road-rage fight caught on video. Suspect sought

SMYRNA, Ga. — Smyrna authorities are looking for an unidentified man who they say beat a driver with a gun during a road-rage confrontation in June.

The fight began with words on June 27 after a man in his 50s turned off the roadway. He said he stopped when he noticed the other vehicle following him.

He stopped, got out and said something to the people in the other vehicle. That led to a fight.

A video released by Smyrna Public Safety shows the fight between the man and the passenger of the other vehicle, who hit the man with a handgun.

The driver of the vehicle the attacker was riding in was arrested, Smyrna authorities said.

Hayle Kirkpatrick, 18, was charged with obstructing the investigation.

Smyrna PD wants to know the identity of Kirkpatrick’s passenger. Those who know who he is are asked to contact Detective Eric Schum at (678) 631-5416 or eschum@smyrnaga.gov.

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