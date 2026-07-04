Credit Union to give out $150,000 in awards to metro Atlanta nonprofits

As Georgia’s largest credit union, Delta Community is working to continue on helping metro Atlanta nonprofits, young people and families manage household finances. Officials are doing this by way of replacing its previous tiered award structure to 10 metro Atlanta nonprofits of $15,000 each.

They’re now accepting applications for its 2027 Philanthropic Fund Program with a deadline of 5 p.m. ET on Aug. 31, 2026.

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“These larger grant amounts will ensure our Philanthropic Fund Program continues to deliver meaningful support to deserving organizations and allow them to do even more,” said Hank Halter, Delta Community’s CEO. “As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, we are proud to deepen our investment in local nonprofits that address the needs of metro Atlanta families and strengthen the communities we are privileged to serve.”

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Since launching the Philanthropic Fund Program in 2013, Delta Community has invested approximately $1.4 million in more than 260 organizations. These nonprofit partners have supported individuals and families by providing educational opportunities, job and career training and medical and human services support to people in need.

Delta Community also invests in local communities through other initiatives. These include scholarships, school partnerships, free financial workshops and support for chambers of commerce and civic organizations.

Nonprofits interested in the program must submit their applications online at DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund by the Aug. 31, 2026, deadline.

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