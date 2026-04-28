Crash shut down parts of I-20 in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — A crash along Interstate 20 shut down westbound lanes for hours in Atlanta.

The crash happened at Hamilton E. Holmes Drive exit 52 early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Channel 2 Action News crew saw a smashed car near the median and debris scattered on the ground. We also saw Atlanta police and fire on the scene.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to confirm what caused the crash and how many were injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group