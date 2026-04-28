Crash shut down parts of I-20 in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — A crash along Interstate 20 shut down westbound lanes for hours in Atlanta.
The crash happened at Hamilton E. Holmes Drive exit 52 early Tuesday morning.
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A Channel 2 Action News crew saw a smashed car near the median and debris scattered on the ground. We also saw Atlanta police and fire on the scene.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to confirm what caused the crash and how many were injured.
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