Crash involving Habersham County deputy under investigation

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Habersham County deputy.

On Saturday, at 10:44 p.m., troopers were called to a crash in Habersham County.

A Dodge Charger driven by Habersham County Dep. Zachary Beam was traveling north on GA 365. A Mazda CX-5, driven by Abby-Gail Smith, was traveling south on Georgia State Route 365.

GSP said the Dodge Charger, a marked patrol vehicle with emergency lighting and siren equipment activated approached the Toccoa Highway and GA 365 Intersection.

According to GSP, Beam ‘failed to use proper due regard’ while at the intersection of GA 365 and Toccoa Highway. Officials said Beam turned left on Georgia 17 traveling into the intersection. The Mazda then hit the Charger at an angle in the intersection.

Smith ran off the road on GA 365, hitting a curb, a utility pole, and a crosswalk pedestrian traffic signal.

GSP did not say if Smith or Beam was injured.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office but has not yet heard back.

