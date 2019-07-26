Woman's ticket coming back to haunt her because of DDS glitch

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Imagine having your license suspended for a ticket you got 15 years earlier.
Kerry Sharp, of Carrollton, said she’s wrapped up in a technical error that has impacted the Department of Driver Services in Coweta County.
The incident, first reported by Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman last week, may have many Georgians driving around on suspended licenses without knowing it.
Sharp said she should have had her license suspended in 2004, except the ticket she got in Coweta County was never put on her record even though she paid the fine for it.
Because of a recent glitch in the DDS system, however, the old ticket was just put on Sharp's record. DDS is saying, legally, they have to move forward with the suspension.
How she's fighting back, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}