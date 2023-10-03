Woman dies after being shot at Coweta County home, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a home on Thomas Overby Drive in Thomas Crossroads, Georgia after getting reports of a shooting.

Once deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She died from her injuries at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

They do not yet know if the gunshot was self-inflicted or not.

This story will be updated once more information is available and you can get the latest update streaming on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mother says child hid in closet as intruder broke into home. Now, she wants you to see this video "I didn’t know if she was dead or alive, or what was going on."

©2023 Cox Media Group