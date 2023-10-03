Officers clock driver going 122 mph in construction zone on Ga. 400

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — SLOW DOWN! Those are the words one metro Atlanta police department wants to remind drivers to do every day.
Last Thursday, on Sept. 27, Sandy Springs officers were conducting traffic on Ga. 400 northbound when they pulled over a vehicle for speeding.
Police said the vehicle was traveling 122 mph in a 55 mph construction zone.
The driver, Erick Pineda, was not injured. Pineda was arrested for reckless driving and issued a citation for speeding.
Sandy Springs Police Department wants to remind drivers to slow down and drive the posted speed limit.
