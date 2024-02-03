WATCH: Metro Atlanta deputies pull driver to safety after vehicle catches fire

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man is recovering after officials say deputies pulled him from a burning vehicle.

Coweta County sheriff officials said on Thursday, just after 3 a.m., deputies received reports of a vehicle on fire near 1320 Highway 154.

When deputies arrived, they located a vehicle that had driven off the road and crashed into a tree. As they approached the car, officials said heavy fire was coming from the engine.

In a bodycam video obtained by Channel 2 Action News, deputies are seen breaking out both driver-side windows of the vehicles to get to the driver. Deputies are then seen in the bodycam video cutting the driver free and helping him crawl to the backseat and escape through the back window.

In the video, the driver tells deputies that someone else was in the vehicle with him. Deputies have not been able to confirm whether a second person was in the car.

As soon as the driver escaped the vehicle, the entire passenger compartment became engulfed in flames.

Officials confirmed that firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

The victim was taken to an Atlanta area burn center for treatment. His identity has not been released.

The fire remains under investigation.

