Victim dies after being shot in the leg in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a person shot at a home on Thomasville Ct SE.
When officers arrived, they located a victim who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police confirmed that there is a suspect in custody. They did not specify the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
No further information about the shooting has been provided.
The shooting remains under investigation.
