Residents warned to stay vigilant as metro Atlanta police search for man posing as city worker

SENOIA, Ga. — Police are searching for a man accused of going door-to-door in a metro Atlanta city and claiming to need water samples.

Senoia police said residents have reported a “suspicious individual posing as a city worker” in the area and saying he works for the city.

According to officers, there is no such work being done in Senoia and the Public Works department has not sent employees out for water samples.

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Police said the man is described as “short and scrawny” with a goatee and wearing an orange safety vest. He was seen driving a white Kia sedan on May 21 and May 25.

Anyone who sees the man is urged to call 911 and if he comes to your house, do not open the door.

“We do not know what his intentions are,” police said.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get more information from police about the man.

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