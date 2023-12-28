Police release name of suspect from carjacking, chase which ended in Cobb resident’s backyard

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — New information was released by police after a carjacking in Clayton County turned into a chase in Cobb County on Tuesday afternoon.

The chase had suspects leading police into someone’s backyard, where it ended. Two people were arrested, officers said, and a third is still on the lam.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to a homeowner in Powder Springs who watch it all come crashing together in her neighborhood.

She told Newell that if it hadn’t been raining, there would’ve been children playing outside when the chase came to a halt on the dead end street.

There was nowhere to go, so the suspects drove through a front yard and into the back. Tire marks are still visible.

The homeowner, Tesia, told Channel 2 Action News that she was nervous because the third suspect is still out there.

The other two suspects, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, are both in jail. On Wednesday, police identified the 17-year-old as Destyn Wilson.

“I look out the window and I just see a swarm of police officers,” Tesia said. She didn’t want to have her full name reported because the third suspect is still out there.

The stolen car made it into Cobb, but didn’t get far after Flock surveillance cameras alerted police.

On video recorded by Tesia, you can see police take over the quiet Cobb County neighborhood as they moved in on three suspects tied to a carjacking in Clayton County. The footage she shot shows the car get stuck in the mud before police moved in.

“They jumped out, the car doors were still open, the windshield wipers were still going,” Tesia said. Police arrested one suspect, the 16-year-old. “To see someone get arrested in your yard, that is sad for me too, knowing how young he was.”

Police are still searching for the third suspect, using K-9s in the effort.

“So often we see the aggressiveness of these K-9s, but so seldom do we see the restraint of these K-9s and it was a professional job,” Capt. Anthony Stallings, Powder Springs Police Department, told Channel 2 Action News.

Police said Wednesday that Wilson was found later in the afternoon, when a resident saw a suspicious man walking around their property and called 911. Officers responded to the scene and caught Wilson, who is now facing an obstruction charge, according to officials.

Talking about how the suspects are teenagers, Tesia said she just wants them to make better decisions.

“There’s so much money to be made in the right way. Stealing a car, that’s just not the way to do it,” she said.

Separately, while on their way to assist in the chase, a Powder Springs officer was hit by a car while driving in his cruiser on the way, keeping him from making it there.

Several other cars were hit as a result of the crash and the officer was taken to the hospital. Police said he’s home and recovering, Cobb County police are investigating that crash.

