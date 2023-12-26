16-year-old arrested, 2 more on the run after Cobb carjacking starts police chase, crashes cop car

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Police in Powder Springs are searching for two suspects after a carjacking and chase on Tuesday.

According to police, a Flock camera spotted a car that had been involved in a carjacking. Police did not clarify when the carjacking happened.

As they tried stopping the stolen car, the driver began a chase with officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the chase, a patrol car crashed on Richard D. Sailors Pkwy. and Old Macland Rd.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell saw a tow truck carrying away the police SUV. It appeared to have been hit on the passenger side door. It’s unclear if the officer inside the car was injured.

The chase ultimately ended just over a couple of miles away from there at Old Lost Mountain Rd. and Moon Rd.

Once the chase ended, three suspects jumped out and began running.

TRENDING STORIES:

An armed 16-year-old was arrested. His identity has not been released.

The other two were able to escape. There is no description of the suspects on the run.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Travelers Beware: Atlanta airport sees delays, long wait times the day after Christmas

©2023 Cox Media Group