Person taken to hospital after being shot in parking lot of Five Below store

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting at a Five Below store in Coweta County.

    Channel 2 Action News has confirmed the shooting happened Sunday evening at the store on Bullsboro Drive in Newnan.

    The victim was taken to a hospital by Life Flight, according to authorities. 

    A person of interest has been detained and questioned.

