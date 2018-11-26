Person taken to hospital after being shot in parking lot of Five Below store

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting at a Five Below store in Coweta County.
Channel 2 Action News has confirmed the shooting happened Sunday evening at the store on Bullsboro Drive in Newnan.
The victim was taken to a hospital by Life Flight, according to authorities.
A person of interest has been detained and questioned.
