0 Man steals car with toddler in back seat as mom pays for gas

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Sliding is a method police say many crooks are using to steal from people while they’re pumping gas.

Police are searching for a car slider who recently stole a red Volkswagen Beetle from a gas station in Newnan.

A woman pulled up to the pump, left her 3-year-old daughter and her dog in the car and walked into the store to pay for the gas.

Police said that 30 seconds later, someone "slid" into her car and pulled off with the child and the family dog.

The mother said she realized she had just made a big mistake by leaving the keys in her car, but she hoped and prayed the person responsible would run out of gas because the tank was empty.

Police gave Channel 2 Action News surveillance photo of the man they said stole the car Sunday night.

Investigators said it happened at a Texaco gas station on Raymond Hill Road. They said the suspect showed up in a silver car.

After stealing the woman's Beetle, investigators said the thief dropped the child and the dog off at a Race Trac gas station just up the interstate. They were not injured and have been reunited with the mother.

Customers at the gas station were shocked to hear what happened but were glad the child is safe now.

"Not a great guy but at least he did something right in the midst of doing a terrible thing," customer Paul Sanford said.

"Just get 'em out. Take that extra 45 seconds or whatever, a minute and get them out. That's terrifying," another customer told Channel 2 Action News.

Police are still looking for the person who stole the car. If you have any information, you are urged to contact them.

