Metro Atlanta deputy seriously injured in highway crash

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County deputy was seriously injured during a Sunday morning crash on a Georgia interstate.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was performing a traffic stop at mile marker 49 on Interstate 85 South when a vehicle struck the deputy’s patrol car.

The deputy sustained serious injuries from the crash, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a local hospital and is stable.

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At the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said a person was under arrest and seated in the back of the patrol car.

That person was also taken to a local hospital with what appear to be minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol car declined medical treatment.

The Georgia State Patrol is leading an investigation into the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, the incident was a three-vehicle crash as the deputy’s vehicle, causing it to collide with a 2017 RAV 4 that the deputy had pulled over for a traffic stop.

The deputy’s vehicle was then struck by a 2018 RAV 4, leading the driver being charged with violating the state’s move over law, failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care.

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