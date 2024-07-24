Man suspected of bamboozling Newnan Walmart employee out of nearly $3K in gift cards

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan police are searching for a man they said scammed a Walmart employee out of almost $3,000 in gift cards.

It happened between July 6 and July 7.

Police said the man would buy the gift cards, and then cancel the transaction. Authorities said at that point, he confused the cashier by flimflamming.

The suspect stole a total of $2,880.

Newnan officials said he traveled between Walmart in Newnan, Peachtree City, and Fayetteville several times to cash out. Each time, he was spotted driving a white BMW 7 series with an unreadable temporary tag.

Police said the suspect has vitiligo, which causes skin color variation in certain areas, such as his hands and legs.

Officers said the suspect will be picking up some felonies along the way.

If you see this man or know who he is, call Sgt. McNamara at 678-673-5383 or email.

