Georgia lawmaker introduces ‘STOP the SWAMP Act’ in US Congress

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.) introduced a federal bill in Congress to limit who is allowed to work for the federal government

Calling it the STOP the SWAMP Act, McCormick and Republican Reps. Troy Nehls (Texas) and Derrick Van Orden (Wisc.) are moving to make it so that if you refuse to answer questions asked by members of the U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives, or are convicted of perjury, you are not legally able to work for the U.S. government.

McCormick’s office said in a statement that the legislation would let members from both major political parties to refer cases of witnesses withholding information from Congress to the Department of Justice.

“The bill aims to hold federal employees accountable for lying or refusing to answer questions before Congress and uphold the integrity of congressional investigations,” McCormick’s office said.

His office went further, saying that if passed, the STOP the SWAMP Act would create “clear consequences” for obstructing congressional investigations or giving false information under oath.

Lying under oath, either in court or to Congress, is already a federal crime, with five years in prison a potential consequence, according to U.S. statute.

“We are the people’s house. As such, we have a crucial duty to oversee the executive branch and hold the bureaucracy accountable for their actions. It is imperative that we maintain transparency and accountability within our government,” McCormick said about the bill. “Individuals who refuse to cooperate with congressional inquiries or commit perjury undermine the trust of the American people and must face consequences for their actions. This bill will ensure that federal employees are held to the highest standards of honesty and integrity.”

