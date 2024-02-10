Man pretended to work for the Pentagon to get into a Coweta County tax office, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man tried his best to get into a tax office in Coweta County, but impersonated a government official to do so.

Coweta deputies say Jesse Rogers, 42, showed up at a tax office and tried getting into an employee’s work area through the front public access.

They say Rogers claimed that he was with the Pentagon.

When they didn’t let him in, deputies say he went to the back door and began banging on it until someone opened it to check what was happening.

They say he also damaged county property when he ripped a sign off of a door.

It’s unclear why he was trying to get inside.

Anyone with details that could help investigators should call them at 770-253-1502.

