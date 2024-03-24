Man pleads guilty to stealing personal data from more than 100,000 Georgians

NEWNAN, Ga. — A man who lives thousands of miles away has pleaded guilty to stealing personal data from more than 100,000 Georgians.

Federal prosecutors say Robert Purbeck hacked into Newnan city servers and a Griffin medical clinic in 2017.

They say he bought login information on the dark web from his home in Idaho.

“Purbeck breached computer systems in our district and across the country, stole vast amounts of personal information, and aggravated his crimes by weaponizing sensitive data in an egregious attempt to extort his victims,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

“Cyber-attacks on health care facilities and local governments pose a grave risk to the security of personal information. Our office is committed to tirelessly coordinating with our law enforcement partners to help safeguard the sensitive information of citizens by combatting cybercrime threats from within and outside this district,” he added.

Then it stole information from 132,000 people.

He will be sentenced in June.

