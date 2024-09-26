Man arrested after he pointed gun at driver before picking up child from Newnan High School

NEWNAN, Ga. — A man was arrested after he pointed a gun at a driver while on the way to pick up his child from school.

On Wednesday afternoon, Newnan police responded to the area near Newnan High School after receiving a call about a gun being pointed at a driver.

Officers determined that a man had pulled next to another car in downtown Newnan and pointed a gun at the other driver before driving away towards Newnan High School to pick up his child.

It is unclear what let the man to pull out his gun.

The suspect was arrested at the school and officers found the gun in his car.

Police said the incident did not happen on school property and there was no threat made towards the school.

Officers did not identify the man arrested.

