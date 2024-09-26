Georgia reports increased unemployment levels in August across all regions

ATLANTA — The latest figures from the Georgia Department of Labor show all of Georgia’s regional commissions saw increased unemployment levels.

According to GDOL’s report, levels were up by at least 0.5% in nearly every region, compared to the previous year.

“Innovation drives opportunity and that is exactly why Georgia has secured the top spot for business for 11 years running,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said in a statement. “With statewide unemployment on the rise over the past four months, it’s crucial that we strengthen our efforts to connect more Georgians with jobs, remove barriers to employment, and foster an environment where Georgia businesses and families can thrive together.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For the Atlanta region, that means the unemployment rate in August was 4%, up from last year’s 3.5%.

The highest rate in the state was in the Central Savannah River region, where unemployment rose in August to 5.2%, while the lowest was in the Georgia Mountains region, where the rate was 3.6%.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here’s a full breakdown of regional unemployment data from GDOL:

Atlanta Regional Commission

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 4.0% over the month, the rate was 3.5% one year ago.

The labor force was down 26,119 over the month and up 25,090 over the year, to 2,698,217.

The number of employed was down 32,032 over the month and up 10,980 over the year, to 2,589,744.

Initial claims were up 211 over the month and down 1,130 over the year, to 11,494.

Central Savannah River

The unemployment rate was up three-tenths to 5.2% over the month, the rate was 4.5% one year ago.

The labor force was down 1,711 over the month and up 2,541 over the year, to 209,985.

The number of employed was down 2,233 over the month and up 847 over the year, to 199,015.

Initial claims were down 299 over the month and up 9 over the year, to 1,344.

Coastal Georgia

The unemployment rate was up four-tenths to 4.0% over the month, the rate was 3.5% one year ago.

The labor force was down 2,279 over the month and up 7,060 over the year, to 355,738.

The number of employed was down 3,521 over the month and up 5,101 over the year, to 341,641.

Initial claims were up 91 over the month and down 134 over the year, to 1,204.

Georgia Mountains

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 3.6% over the month, the rate was 3.1% one year ago.

The labor force was up 182 over the month and up 7,240 over the year, to 256,175.

The number of employed was down 446 over the month and up 5,706 over the year, to 246,928.

Initial claims were down 19 over the month, and up 194 over the year, to 812.

Heart of Georgia

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 4.8% over the month, the rate was 4.3% one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,285 over the month and up 3,348 over the year, to 122,176.

The number of employed was up 974 over the month and up 2,482 over the year, to 116,254.

Initial claims were down 111 over the month, and down 25 over the year, to 587.

Middle Georgia

The unemployment rate was up three-tenths to 4.6% over the month, the rate was 4.0% one year ago.

The labor force was down 1,153 over the month and up 4,290 over the year, to 219,490.

The number of employed was down 1,719 over the month and up 2,810 over the year, to 209,449.

Initial claims were down 78 over the month and down 85 over the year, to 956.

Northeast Georgia

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 4.0% over the month, the rate was 3.5% one year ago.

The labor force was down 1,392 over the month and up 7,184 over the year, to 337,754.

The number of employed was down 2,110 over the month and up 5,073 over the year, to 324,187.

Initial claims were down 133 over the month and up 2 over the year, to 1,187.

Northwest Georgia

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 4.1% over the month, the rate was 3.5% one year ago.

The labor force was down 3,825 over the month and up 6,764 over the year, to 445,965.

The number of employed was down 4,405 over the month and up 4,163 over the year, to 427,862.

Initial claims were down 1,390 over the month and down 348 over the year, to 1,723.

River Valley

The unemployment rate was up three-tenths to 5.0% over the month, the rate was 4.4% one year ago.

The labor force was up 443 over the month and up 2,699 over the year, to 146,530.

The number of employed was up 38 over the month and up 1,735 over the year, to 139,268.

Initial claims were down 216 over the month and down 151 over the year, to 633.

Southern Georgia

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 4.5% over the month, the rate was 3.8% one year ago.

The labor force was up 924 over the month and up 2,355 over the year, to 181,565.

The number of employed was up 520 over the month and up 1,005 over the year, to 173,411.

Initial claims were down 676 over the month and down 24 over the year, to 700.

Southwest Georgia

The unemployment rate was up three-tenths to 4.6% over the month, the rate was 3.9% one year ago.

The labor force was up 382 over the month and up 2,408 over the year, to 147,208.

The number of employed was down 31 over the month and up 1,382 over the year, to 140,465.

Initial claims were down 178 over the month and down 41 over the year, to 587.

Three Rivers

The unemployment rate was up two-tenths to 4.1% over the month, the rate was 3.6% one year ago.

The labor force was down 2,169 over the month and up 3,564 over the year, to 264,162.

The number of employed was down 2,555 over the month and up 2,063 over the year, to 253,360.

Initial claims were down 818 over the month and down 348 over the year, to 1,070

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Clayton County mom fights for justice after learning 1st grade teacher allegedly abused daughter

©2024 Cox Media Group