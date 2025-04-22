K9 ‘Mantracker’ training underway in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Residents of Coweta County may see more marked police patrol vehicles from law enforcement agencies across the state this week.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual “Mantracker” training from Tuesday through Thursday.

The annual event began in 1991 as a focused training for K9 units and their handlers.

The department says it has grown into one of the Southeast’s largest public safety training events.

Some of the training sessions are exclusive to law enforcement, while others offer K9 training for actively employed public safety professionals like fire, EMS, and emergency communications workers.

