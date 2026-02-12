K9 hit by vehicle while chasing armed bank robbery suspect in Newnan

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Coweta County Sheriff’s Office K9 was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon while helping deputies arrest an armed robbery suspect, according to authorities.

Just after 3 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at the Regions Bank on Bullsboro Drive, according to Newnan police.

Coweta County deputies were alerted to a possible bank robbery in progress and quickly spotted the suspect vehicle within the city of Newnan. When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over, leading deputies on a chase.

During the chase, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the intersection of Newnan Crossing Bypass and Bullsboro Drive. The suspect then hopped out of the vehicle and ran away.

A Coweta County K9 handler deployed his K9 partner, Robbi, to help in the search and apprehension. While trying to take the suspect into custody, Robbi was hit by a vehicle, authorities said.

Despite being hit, K9 Robbi continued the chase and helped deputies arrest the suspect in the area of McIntosh Parkway.

K9 Robbi was taken to Sweetwater Veterinary Hospital for evaluation. Veterinary staff determined the dog suffered minor abrasions but no internal injuries. Robbi is expected to make a full recovery.

