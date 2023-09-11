‘I got a woman almost ran me over:’ Woman facing charges after interfering with husband’s arrest

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has found herself behind bars after deputies said she interfered with her significant other’s arrest.

The incident began on Sept.5 at 11:46 p.m., when Coweta County deputies were patrolling Collinsworth Road near Tingle Lane.

Deputies said they noticed a Chevy Malibu with an expired temporary tag. According to the sheriff’s office, as deputies initiated the traffic stop, they smelled an odor of marijuana coming from inside the car.

Authorities said the driver, later identified as Michael Isaac, said he was “riding with some people” who had marijuana earlier.

As deputies began to detain Isaac to conduct a car search, Coweta officials said Isaac ran away but was tased and placed in handcuffs.

Coweta County deputies said they found 91 Xanax pills, a backpack that contained 105 MDMA pills, less than an ounce of marijuana, and two knotted baggies of suspected crack cocaine, along with two digital scales. Deputies said they also found two pistols, with one being stolen out of Lake City.

As authorities were completing their search, Isaac’s significant other, Latasha Gabriel arrived at the scene. The sheriff’s office stated, that when deputies told Gabriel to leave, she refused.

She then reportedly drove away, with one deputy stating on the radio “I got a woman who almost ran me over.”

Deputies said as Gabriel left Collinsworth Road, she began speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road, running multiple stop signs. Authorities said Gabriel drove at speeds more than 75 MPH.

After a pursuit, Gabriel pulled into her driveway and got out of her car. Gabriel was quickly handcuffed and arrested.

The pair were transported to the Coweta County Jail. Gabriel is charged with obstruction of officers and Isaac is charged with trafficking cocaine.

