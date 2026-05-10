Georgia county to replace dozens of defibrillators for fire department, emergency services

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal to replace all of the fire department’s automated external defibrillators.

The lifesaving tools were approved for replacement on April 21.

That means the county will spend $122,550 to replace 50 AEDs.

According to documents from the county commission, the replacement includes a special buyback program through June 1, where Coweta County will get a $400 credit back for each unit they trade in a 30-unit trade-in.

The new AEDs will be cellular-based, the county said, as there are currently AED units in locations that do not have Wi-Fi, making maintenance more difficult.

The lack of a stable communication connection also prevents Coweta county Fire Rescue from performing remote device inspections. Switching to a cellular service-based version corrects this issue.

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