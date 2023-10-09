Ga. woman swindles victims out of thousands of dollars to pay for daughter’s fake cancer treatment

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A 38-year-old woman has pled guilty to her involvement in a fake cancer scam.

According to the Coweta County Solicitor-General’s Office, the incident happened between May and Dec. of 2021.

Officials said, Genecia Renee Lewis began raising money from various people and businesses, claiming the funds would be used to pay for cancer treatment for her daughter.

Eventually, the daughter’s school learned that the girl was not being seen by an oncologist and in fact, did not have cancer, according to authorities.

The Magistrate Court of Coweta County obtained a warrant for theft by deception, which led to an investigation by the solicitor’s office.

Coweta officials were able to identify several other victims. The total amount of theft from the victims was $2,308. Authorities said the largest donation from any individual was $900.

On Oct. 3, Lewis pled guilty to one count of theft of services and 21 counts of theft by deception.

As part of the sentence, Lewis will serve time in jail and will make full restitution payments to each victim who came forward. A substantial portion of the $2,308 restitution was paid in advance of the guilty plea.

She is also banned from returning to Coweta County.

