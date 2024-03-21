Coweta County

Deputies searching for man with distinctive walk accused in string of Coweta business burglaries

By WSBTV.com News Staff

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County officials are searching for a man accused in connection to a string of business burglaries.

On March 13, Coweta deputies responded to the Golden Krust located at 1400 E Highway. Deputies also discovered that Oriental Marketplace had also been burglarized.

The following stores in Newnan were also believed to have also been burglarized by the man:

  • Marcos Pizza
  • Big Joes
  • Captain D’s
  • Sweet Krunch
  • Attempted burglary at Car Wash Junction

In all, between $700 and $800 was stolen.

Officials said the man was shown on video walking with a “distinctive gait.”

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact Investigator Crook at 770.253.1502 or jcrook@coweta.ga.us , Investigator Mullis (cmullis@coweta.ga.us) or Detective Godfrey at dgodfrey@newnaga.gov

