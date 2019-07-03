Dramatic bodycam video shows shooting that critically injured homeless man

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Body camera video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows the moments leading up to a shooting involving a deputy that left a homeless man in critical condition.
Officers say Nicholas Bolton was asleep behind the wheel of his car when they approached him in the Newnan Crossing shopping center around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers said they asked Bolton to get out and show his license, but they say Bolton refused and, instead, jumped into the driver’s seat and took off -- barely missing one of the deputies as he drove away.
The video we obtained shows deputies chase after Bolton and perform a PIT maneuver that spins his car around. As deputies got out of their cars, Bolton’s car was still in drive with tires spinning. Seconds later, a deputy fired a shot through Bolton’s windshield, hitting him in the head.
Officials say the deputy saw “what he believed to be Bolton actively trying to drive his vehicle in the direction of a deputy,” but Bolton’s family and attorney disagree.
“Clearly Nicholas was boxed in with no place to go. Rather than take him into custody, shooting to kill was apparently easier, with the limp excuse that he was trying to hurt them,” attorney Tanya Miller said. “The police video speaks for itself.”
