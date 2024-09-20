Deputies shoot man barricaded inside Coweta County bedroom

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in the hospital after being shot by Coweta County deputies overnight.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Hawthorne Drive just before midnight on Thursday night.

When they got there, a man, whose identity has not been released, barricaded himself inside a bedroom and threatened to shoot the deputies.

Once deputies opened the bedroom door, the man moved towards them with a weapon in his hand. They haven’t commented on what type of weapon he was holding.

Deputies fired at the man, hitting him at least once.

He was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital where his current condition is unclear.

It does not appear that any deputies were hurt.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to look into the incident.

