Surveillance video shows thieves using power saw during $250K heist at Onyx strip club

ATLANTA — A new surveillance video shows burglars using a power saw to cut into safes during a daring $250,000 heist at Onyx Gentleman’s Club in Northeast Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan reached out to the club’s owners about the video, but they have not commented, just as they did not back in May when two suspects punched a hole in the roof of the club and made off with a substantial amount of cash.

Onyx is a popular spot for musicians and entertainers like Drake, known for its vibrant atmosphere and significant cash flow.

Trey Brown, a tow truck driver, said, “It’s a money-making machine.”

In the newly released video, the suspected burglars are seen wearing ski masks and gloves, dropping through the ceiling after breaking a hole in the roof.

They search offices and ransacked drawers, and one appears to be carrying a crowbar.

Sparks fly as they use a metal saw to cut open safes, grabbing what police say was $250,000.

“That’s a big score. That’s a real big score,” Brown said.

The burglars also attempted to break into ATMs but were unsuccessful. Remarkably, police say they roamed the club for two hours without triggering the club’s alarm system.

“So these guys knew which club to hit?” Regan asked.

“Oh yeah, it’s the number one club in the city,” Brown said.

Police say there are no new developments in their investigation, and no suspects have been identified.

