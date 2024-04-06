Deputies: Coweta man fires ‘warning shot,’ threatens to kill teens he thought were on his property

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County man is facing charges after deputies say he threatened to kill some teenagers earlier this week.

According to police reports, a pair of teenagers told deputies that they were walking through the neighborhood when Marcus Kinney, 52, began yelling at them and told them to get off of his property.

The teens say they told Kinney they did not think they were on his property.

They say he then told them he would kill them and that he had killed many people before. As they were walking away, they say they heard a gunshot.

When investigators spoke with Kinney, he told them he thought the teens were drug dealers and had reported them to the “authorities” several times, but nothing had been done about it.

Kinney went on to say that he asked “his friend from the FBI to come to town to sort them out.”

He told deputies that he fired a “warning shot.”

Deputies told him that there is no justification for a warning shot in the state of Georgia and he should call them in the future.

He replied that he will “definitely deal with it differently next time and he will shoot them the next time they come on the property.” He reiterated that he served in Iraq and has killed more than 100 people.

Kinney was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.

