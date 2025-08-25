Coweta man accused of answering door naked to delivery drivers

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised

A man was arrested and charged after answering the door naked on two separate occasions over the weekend in Coweta County, deputies said.

Around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, Coweta 911 received calls from two female DoorDash drivers reporting that Fredrick Riley had answered the door naked during their deliveries.

Coweta County deputies responded to the calls and made contact with Riley at his home.

Bodycam video released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office appears to show Riley answering the door unclothed.

He was then taken into custody.

Riley was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and booked into the Coweta County Jail.

