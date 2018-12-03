  • Coweta County residents will soon have to pay for something that used to be free

    By: Jim Strickland

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Residents in Coweta County will soon have to pay for a service that the county's first responders previously provided for free.

    Patients who get transported by ambulance pay a fee on a sliding scale based on the medical care they require.

    Those treated on the scene -- but who avoided an ambulance ride -- also avoided the bill.
    That changes Jan. 1.

    "We're looking to offset some of the costs that we generate when we respond to calls where we actually treat a patient," said Fire Chief Pat Wilson.

    Wilson said a flat fee of $200 will be charged to patients who use an ambulance's supplies and higher-end equipment.

    Simply assessing a patient and taking vitals will not prompt a charge.

    "I don't want anyone to think they shouldn't call. You feel like you're in trouble, you call 911," Wilson said.

