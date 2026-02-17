Coweta County commissioners reviewing plans to create standalone Animal Services Department

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Board of Commissioners is considering creating a standalone Animal Services Department.

Right now, animal services are handled by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If the county moves forward with the creation of a new department, it would hire a director by the middle of 2026 to run the department, with other operational details to be assessed afterward.

In addition to the potential for a new department, the county could also end up paying close to $10 million for a new animal adoption center through SPLOST funding approved last year.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the county, the planned facility would be located on Newnan Crossing Bypass and would include a 30-acre or more passive park for county residents and visitors at the Animal Adoption Center to use.

The new shelter is aimed at helping address the number of animals entering the shelter currently, as well as how many end up staying at the county’s facility long-term.

For now, officials said the costs of the proposed facility have grown beyond what SPLOST funds were approved.

“The project’s estimated cost exceeds available SPLOST funding, so staff is exploring additional funding sources to advance the project,” officials said.

SPLOST documents show the shelter was budgeted for a total allocation of $3.74 million, but during a recent commission meeting, the budget needed was ballparked to be closer to $10 million.

County officials said at the meeting that the funding increase would assist with expanding partnership opportunities for nonprofit organizations and volunteers to help handle animal services needs in the county.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group