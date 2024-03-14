‘Cop a Chicken’ rapper arrested in metro Atlanta on drug trafficking charges, police records show

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta rapper known for making “the trap say aye!” has been arrested on drug charges after he was stopped by Coweta County deputies on March 4.

OJ da Juiceman, whose real name is Otis Williams Jr., 42, was arrested for trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Williams’ 2024 Black Ford Expedition on March 4 just before 11 p.m. He led police on a brief chase before eventually pulling over for police on Hwy. 35 I-85 southbound in Grantville.

Williams is charged with a multitude of charges, including attempting to elude police officers, speeding, failure to maintain lane, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, obstruction of law enforcement and tampering with evidence.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies also found Williams in possession of more than $8,000 they say “was directly or indirectly used or intended for use to facilitate the trafficking cocaine violation.”

Williams remains in custody at the Coweta County Jail after he was denied bond on March 5.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Drone, cocaine, meth found amongst contraband during Ga. state prison search A large amount of drugs and other contraband was discovered at a Georgia state prison during four separate searches.

©2023 Cox Media Group