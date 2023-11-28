Carrolton school police officer gets 60 years in prison after molesting child at his home

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Carrollton School Resource Officer was sentenced to 60 years in prison after being investigated for molesting a child.

Jerric Gilbert, who was an officer of the Carrollton Police Department and served as an SRO for Carrollton Elementary School, was previously arrested in April 2022 while under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, Gilbert was under investigation by the GBI at the request of Carrollton Police.

Gilbert was accused, according to investigators, of encouraging an 11-year-old girl to touch him inappropriately while at his home a few days before his arrest on April 22, 2022, according to the Coweta County District Attorney’s Office.

Monday, Gilbert pled guilty in a non-negotiated guilty plea rather than go to trial, the DA’s office said.

In April 2022, Gilbert’s activity was reported to a teacher by a 7-year-old student, saying Gilbert had acted inappropriately with their older sister, according to the DA’s office.

The teacher reported this to the elementary school’s principal, who informed law enforcement, prompting the investigation by the GBI, the DA’s office said.

While under investigation, Gilbert was placed on administrative leave, then fired from the Carrollton Police Department, according to officials.

Initially, the GBI arrested Gilbert for one count of child molestation and for violating his oath, the bureau reported in 2022.

On Monday, Gilbert pled guilty to two counts of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and violating his oath as a public officer, the DA said.

Due to the non-negotiated plea deal, Gilbert will serve 60 years in prison, followed by 15 years on probation.

