Argument in Cobb County hotel lobby turns deadly, police investigating homicide

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a hotel lobby.

Officers were called to the Budgetel Inn on Circle 75 Pkwy. about a mile away from Truist Park on Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say two men got into an argument in the hotel lobby when one pulled out a gun and fired shots at the other.

Neither the shooter nor the victim’s identities have been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not commented on if the shooter is in custody.

The shooting is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

DUI driver hits two women in Gwinnett mall parking lot, then causes 6-car crash, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group