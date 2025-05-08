Backyard chickens: Coweta County commissioners discuss limits

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County commissioners discussed the potential to regulate backyard chickens at Tuesday’s executive session.

During the session, commissioners reviewed a sample ordinance for a potential set of regulations.

While discussing spacing and rules for keeping the chickens, which some families do to try and produce their own eggs, how the process would work was a concern.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the sample ordinance reviewed by commissioners, a minimum lot size of a half-acre was one potential requirement, in addition to a limit on how many chickens you could have.

While those keeping chickens may end up not having to get a permit to build coops or chicken houses, residents hoping to keep chickens would be limited to a total of eight birds on the premises.

READ MORE CHICKEN:

Even if structures are built, regardless of permitting, the rules as reviewed would not allow a structure within 20 feet of rear or side property lines.

Additionally, coops must have a minimum of five square feet for each chicken and have perches at least a foot off the ground.

Each chicken box in a coop must also be 12 inches by 12 inches, if the sample ordinance is approved by the commission.

No roosters or other “crowing fowl” would be allowed for the purposes of the ordinance either, according to the sample.

It also included several provisions related to cleanliness, sanitation and waste.

No vote has happened yet on the potential backyard chicken regulations.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group