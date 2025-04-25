Egg prices send more Georgians in search of backyard chickens

JONESBORO, Ga. — The lines go down the sidewalk before the doors even open - families, backyard farmers, and people fighting high egg prices are here to get a first look.

These early birds get the chicks.

Kathy Swint called it “our regular chick order day” at Swint’s Feed and Garden Supply in Jonesboro. They started the day with hundreds of tiny 2-day old chicks, and they were all snapped up in 40 minutes.

Phyllis Gardner told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer that she found exactly what she was looking for.

“We have Lavender Orpingtons, these are Buff Orpingtons. They grow up to be a pretty grey color,” Gardner said.

The chicks are prized for their breeding, colors and the different colored eggs they will eventually produce, but that process can take months.

“It’s gonna cost a lot of money - chicken math is real,” Gardner said.

