‘Aggravated’ man walks toward Newnan hospital with gun before arrest, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. — A man tried to enter Newnan Piedmont Hospital with a gun before being arrested earlier this week, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to an address on Poplar Road in reference to an armed man with a gun in his hand who appeared aggravated, walking towards the hospital.

Deputies arrived on the scene and arrested the man, identified as Jason Russell Leverette, on hospital property.

Leverette identified himself as a United States Marshal, despite there being no evidence to support his claim, deputies said.

He was then taken to Coweta County Jail.

He is being charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and impersonating a police officer.

