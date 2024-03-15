19-year-old murder suspect found dead after SWAT standoff in Newnan, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. — A SWAT standoff with a murder suspect on Friday afternoon ended with the suspect dead, according to Newnan police.

Newnan police and the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office were trying to arrest Omar Maurice Rosser Jr., 19, at a home on McIntosh Pkwy. when he barricaded himself inside.

Rosser ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Meriwether deputies say Rosser was wanted for the murder of 19-year-old Bryant Elder, whose body was found in a storage shed behind a home on College Street in Luthersville on Wednesday. Elder had been shot in the chest.

Rosser allegedly stole Elder’s white Mazda car and drove it away from the scene. It was found abandoned in the Zion Hill neighborhood in Meriwether County.

Witnesses say Rosser got into a white Honda after abandoning the Mazda in Zion Hill.

He was later tracked to the home on McIntosh Pkwy.

