18-foot horse trailer stolen from food park in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Have you seen this stolen horse trailer?

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department says it was stolen on Friday, Dec. 22 from the Fabulous Food Trailer Park at 4929 E. Highway 16 in Turin.

The 18-foot trailer was converted to serve beverages at the food park.

At the time it was stolen, the trailer was gray with the “Wandering Spirits” emblem on the side.

If anyone has information about the missing trailer, please call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502 (extension 8256) or email kclaycomb@coweta.ga.us.

