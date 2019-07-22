  • Group shoplifts, points gun at Walmart manager, police say

    By: Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are offering a reward for information leading to the people who they say stole from a Walmart store and pointed a gun at a manager. 

    Three people — a man and two women — shoplifted from a Walmart in Conyers about 4 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. 

    When the man was confronted, he chambered a pistol and pointed it at a store manager, officials said. The three suspects got into a dark 4-door sedan and left, authorities said. 

    Anyone with information is urged to contact Conyers police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

