Could chemicals in every day items be making you fat?

ATLANTA - There’s a new study out that could ruin how you look at breakfast sandwiches and hamburgers.
There may be something in the wrappers that could add to your waistline. According to groundbreaking research out of Harvard University, it's true.
Dr. Qi Sun of Harvard's School of Public Health led a first-of-its-kind study that found a correlation between weight gain and a chemical called perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, that's found in hundreds of everyday items, including fast food wrappers.
“The chemicals can transfer from the packaging to the food,” Sun said.
