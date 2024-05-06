Coroner's van, wrecked patrol cruiser among items up for auction by south GA sheriff's office

APPLING, Ga. — A wrecked sheriff’s cruiser and a coroner’s van are two of the odd items you can bid on in a South Georgia sheriff’s office auction, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is auctioning off dozens of items from the ordinary (office furniture) to the damaged (wrecked cars) to the downright strange (a miniature, ride-on train).

County manager Nick Hayes told the Chronicle that there is “something for everyone” at the May 18 event in Appling. So if you need an animal cremation incinerator, you’re in luck. And it’s just in time for Mother’s Day!

Bidders can also compete to buy the coroner’s van driven by the county’s former coroner, among other oddities.

The auction starts May 18 at 215 Range Road. You can see the full list of items HERE.

