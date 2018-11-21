Cool Thanksgiving ahead but expect rain to move in Black Friday

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be gorgeous, but a system of rain will move in this weekend, according to Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls.
Walls said Georgia can expect clouds and areas of rain to increase through the day Friday with highs mainly in the 40s to around 50 degrees.
Cool but SUNNY for your Thanksgiving holiday! The afternoon will feel pretty nice. BUT that's not how the week will end. We're tracking widespread rain moving in. Stick with Ch. 2 as we update the timing and rainfall amounts you can expect. pic.twitter.com/NASNBDnHWb— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) November 21, 2018
Our team of experts will be updating your Thanksgiving and travel forecast throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.
Rain will continue through part of Saturday with some of the rain sticking for Georgia Tech at Georgia kickoff at Noon.
Good news for travelers: conditions improve dramatically by Sunday for the drive home, Walls said.
