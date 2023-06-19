Convicted sex offender threatens to kill deputies, tries attacking them with handsaw upon arrest

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted sex offender is back behind bars after deputies said he threatened to kill them and attempted to assault them with a handsaw.

Edward Compton Treisback, 63, had been released from federal custody following his conviction on child pornography charges.

Since late April, investigators in Towns County said they had been getting concerns from neighbors along Rhododendron Circle about Treisback.

A federal probation officer sent an arrest warrant to Towns County for a probation violation. After not being able to make contact with Treisback, deputies set up surveillance on his home.

When they went to execute the arrest warrant, deputies said Treisback threatened to kill them, attempted to attack them with a handsaw, and punched one of the deputies in the face.

Deputies said he tried to run and resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. Treisback has been charged with felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement official and obstruction of an officer.

Treisback was then turned over to U.S. Marshals.

